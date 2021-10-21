fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.29
372.69
+ 0.61%
BTC/USD
-3371.70
62629.71
-5.11%
DIA
-0.06
356.09
-0.02%
SPY
+ 1.28
451.13
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.17
142.90
-0.12%
GLD
-0.14
167.04
-0.08%

Paypal Stock Continues To Dip Lower: What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
October 21, 2021 3:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Paypal Stock Continues To Dip Lower: What's Next?

Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are trading lower Thursday following a Wednesday Bloomberg report suggesting the company is exploring the purchase of Pinterest. The stock was trending on social media sites throughout the day Thursday.

Paypal was down 5.21% at $244.89 Thursday afternoon. 

Paypal Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock has fallen out of the bottom of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The $310 price level has held as resistance in the past and may continue to in the future. The higher low trendline has been an area that has always held as support, but as it fell below the trendline, it may now hold as resistance.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is seeing a period of bearish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a place of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling the last few days and now sits at 34. This nears the oversold area, where the stock will see much more selling pressure than buying pressure.

See Also: Why Paypal Stock Is Trading Lower Again Today

pypldaily10-21-21.png

What’s Next For Paypal?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce and cross back above the higher low trendline. Bulls are then looking to see the stock go on to break above the $310 level for a possible breakout and strong bullish move.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock hold the higher low trendline as resistance and begin to fall lower. Bears would like to see the stock continue to hold below the moving averages for sentiment to stay bearish.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Top WallStreetBets Interest Today; Tilray And These Stocks Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Top WallStreetBets Interest Today; Tilray And These Stocks Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while BlackBerry Inc. read more
Why Jim Cramer Says PayPal Is Still A Buy Regardless Of Potential Pinterest Acquisition

Why Jim Cramer Says PayPal Is Still A Buy Regardless Of Potential Pinterest Acquisition

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded lower Wednesday following reports suggesting the company is in late-stage talks to acquire Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) for $70 per share. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coinbase, Netflix, PayPal, Pfizer, Tesla And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coinbase, Netflix, PayPal, Pfizer, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included a FAANG stock and a COVID-19 vaccine maker. read more
Is PayPal's Stock Chart Showing It's In Trouble?

Is PayPal's Stock Chart Showing It's In Trouble?

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading higher Thursday, as are those of several technology companies amid a drop in bond yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. PayPal was up 3.94% at $266.45 Thursday at market close. read more