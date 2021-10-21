fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
374.98
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 408.42
66409.83
+ 0.62%
DIA
-0.02
356.05
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
452.40
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.73
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
166.89
+ 0.01%

Tesla Top WallStreetBets Interest Today; Tilray And These Stocks Are Other Top Trends

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 21, 2021 4:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Top WallStreetBets Interest Today; Tilray And These Stocks Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while BlackBerry Inc. (NYSE:BB), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 464 mentions as at press time, followed by electric vehicle maker Tesla with 449 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Canadian cybersecurity company BlackBerry and e-commerce company ContextLogic are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 244 and 227 mentions, respectively.

Apart from cannabis company Tilray and social media company Pinterest, the other stocks trending on the forum include Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

See Also: Facebook Plans To Rebrand Itself With New Name As Early As This Month: Report

Why It Matters: Tesla is seeing high interest on the forum after the Elon Musk-led company reported third-quarter financial results that beat analysts’ estimates.

Tilray continues to be among the most-discussed stocks on the forum after the cannabis company said Tilray Canada has teamed up with Great North Distributors, Canada’s first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis.

It was reported on Wednesday, citing Bloomberg, that PayPal is exploring the purchase of Pinterest in a deal that could value the digital pinboard site at about $39 billion. PayPal’s shares fell 4.9% in the regular trading session, while Pinterest’s shares gained almost 12.8%.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s shares closed almost 0.4% higher in the regular trading session at $452.41, but fell almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $451.59.

Tesla shares closed almost 0.2% higher in the regular trading session at $865.80, but fell 1.6% in the after-hours session to $851.75.

BlackBerry shares closed almost 1% lower in the regular trading session at $11.41, but edged up almost 0.1% in the after-hours session to $11.42.

Read Next: Why Jim Cramer Says PayPal Is Still A Buy Regardless Of Potential Pinterest Acquisition

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tilray, Tesla, Netflix See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

Tilray, Tesla, Netflix See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Tesla Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into Earnings Week; GameStop, Coinbase And These Are Other Trends

Tesla Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into Earnings Week; GameStop, Coinbase And These Are Other Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Sunday night, while Upstart Holdings Inc. read more
Corsair Gaming Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Tesla, Virgin Galactic And These Are Other Top Trends

Corsair Gaming Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Tesla, Virgin Galactic And These Are Other Top Trends

Corsair Gaming Inc. read more
GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again — Tesla, Plug Power And These Stocks Are Also Seeing High Buzz

GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again — Tesla, Plug Power And These Stocks Are Also Seeing High Buzz

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), Blac read more