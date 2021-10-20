fbpx

QQQ
-0.89
376.36
-0.24%
BTC/USD
+ 2305.55
66586.14
+ 3.59%
DIA
+ 1.50
352.96
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 1.49
449.15
+ 0.33%
TLT
-0.67
144.37
-0.46%
GLD
+ 1.50
163.95
+ 0.91%

Wendy's Pops On Nelson Peltz Comments: What's Next For The Stock?

byTyler Bundy
October 20, 2021 2:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wendy's Pops On Nelson Peltz Comments: What's Next For The Stock?

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the stock was mentioned on CNBC by Nelson Peltz.

Peltz stated Wendy's has 7% of his portfolio and that the company is "doing great," having just opened stores in the U.K.

Wendy's was up 1.06% at $22.33 at press time.

See Also: How To Invest Like Nelson Peltz

Wendy's Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks like it's nearing resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The $24 price level has held as resistance in the past as it's been a place the stock has struggled to stay above for long. The higher low trendline has been an area where the stock has found support a few times in the past. These levels may continue to hold in the future.
  • The stock trades below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock looks to be in a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of resistance in the future, while the 200-day moving average could hold as support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been climbing for the past couple of weeks and now sits at 52. This increase in buyers shows that buying pressure now outweighs the selling pressure in the stock.

wendaily10-20-21.png

What’s Next For Wendy's?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to trade above the higher low trendline. Bulls are then looking to see the stock go on to break above the $24 level and be able to hold above it. Holding above the previous resistance will let this same level turn into support and be ready for a further strong bullish move.

Bearish traders want to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline and start to hold it as resistance. If this were to happen, the stock could follow with a strong bearish push and a possible trend change back downward.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Restaurants Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Wendy's Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates, Raises FY21 Outlook, Boosts Dividend

Wendy's Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates, Raises FY21 Outlook, Boosts Dividend

Epic Stonk Battle Of 2021 First-Half: GameStop Vs. AMC Vs. Clover Health Vs. Rocket Companies Vs. Blackberry

Epic Stonk Battle Of 2021 First-Half: GameStop Vs. AMC Vs. Clover Health Vs. Rocket Companies Vs. Blackberry

Halfway through 2021, not all stonks, or shares favored by retail investors on r/WallStreetBets, have skyrocketed, but some like but AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) have figuratively reached the moon. read more
Jim Cramer Advises Bed Bath & Beyond Shorts To Cover Their Shorts On Dip Because 'Apes Will Be Back'

Jim Cramer Advises Bed Bath & Beyond Shorts To Cover Their Shorts On Dip Because 'Apes Will Be Back'

CNBC host Jim Cramer dished out advice for those shorting shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) on social media. read more
Why Cramer Favors Chipotle, Starbucks And Wendy's Post-Coronavirus Shutdown

Why Cramer Favors Chipotle, Starbucks And Wendy's Post-Coronavirus Shutdown

The unfortunate and sad reality is the U.S. government needs to step in with new rescue options otherwise small businesses will perish and only "big chains" will survive, Jim Cramer said Thursday on "Mad Money." read more