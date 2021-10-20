Why Are LumiraDx Shares Trading Higher Today?
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) has received emergency use approval by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test.
- The test detects antigen nucleocapsid protein from a nasal swab with results in under 12 minutes from sample application.
- The test is available in the U.S. and Europe under Emergency Use Authorization.
- The LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test is a microfluidic test run on the LumiraDx point of care Platform, which scales down. It integrates techniques used in laboratory analyzers to provide lab-comparable diagnostic tests on a single point of care instrument.
- Price Action: LMDX shares are up 13.20% at $9.54 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
