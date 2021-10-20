fbpx

Tilray, Tesla, Netflix See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 20, 2021 5:32 am
Tilray, Tesla, Netflix See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Canadian cybersecurity company BlackBerry is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 490 mentions as at press time, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) with 474 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Cannabis company Tilray and electric vehicle maker Tesla are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 304 and 276 mentions, respectively.

Apart from streaming giant Netflix and videogame retailer GameStop, the other stocks trending on the forum include orthodontics company SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

See Also: Is Alibaba's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Why It Matters: BlackBerry is seeing high interest on the forum after the company was granted a new U.S. patent titled “Method and system for trailer tracking and inventory management.”

A post on the forum said that CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer has added BlackBerry’s stock to his "long-list."

Tilray’s shares gained more than 15.8% in Tuesday’s regular trading session after the company said it has appointed former Bacardi executive Blair MacNeil as the new president of Tilray Canada.

Netflix reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates and said it added 4.4 million net subscribers in the quarter.

Tesla is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter after market close on Wednesday.

Price Action: BlackBerry shares closed almost 14.1% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $11.52, but fell 0.7% in the after-hours session to $11.44.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s shares closed almost 0.8% higher in the regular trading session at $450.64 and further edged up almost 0.1% in the after-hours session to $451.06.

Tilray shares closed 15.8% higher in the regular trading session at $11.66 and further rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $11.69.

Read Next: Is Cathie Wood Losing Her Winning Touch? Ark Invest ETFs Underperform Broader Market In Q3

