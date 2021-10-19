Jim Cramer Prefers This Stock Over Mogo, Considers Endeavor Group As Inexpensive

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) over Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) as the former doesn't miss quarters and do a "fantastic job."

Regarding ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI), Cramer said there are several companies that look just like Salesforce, and many of those are good, which includes ZoomInfo.

The "Mad Money" host termed Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) as a "controversial" stock, with its volume making him feel like a meme stock. According to Cramer, the stock is a "giant speculation" that could either go up or down by 50%.

Although Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) has a very good business model and provides terrific service, the stock is "stuck," he said.

When asked about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH), Cramer suggests buying HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCA) instead, which will "blow away the numbers."

Cramer said Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is "just not working."

Immunotherapy companies seem to have nine lives and one of the big drug firms could buy them because they need growth, he said when asked about Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE:CVM).

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE:EDR) stock seems inexpensive, Cramer added.