PLBY Group To Acquire Social Content Platform 'Dream' For ~$30M
- PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) has agreed to acquire Dream, a social content platform that provides creators with tools to interact directly with their fans, for about $30 million.
- PLBY Group expects Dream and its development team to serve as the technology foundation for launching its new curated and creator-led site, CENTERFOLD.
- The company expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- PLBY Group expects to pay the purchase price primarily in stock. It held $257.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: PLBY shares are trading higher by 8.77% at $24.68 on the last check Monday.
