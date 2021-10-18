fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.39
365.55
+ 0.92%
BTC/USD
-233.08
61295.25
-0.38%
DIA
-0.66
353.51
-0.19%
SPY
+ 1.11
444.77
+ 0.25%
TLT
+ 0.75
144.28
+ 0.52%
GLD
-0.36
165.69
-0.22%

PLBY Group To Acquire Social Content Platform 'Dream' For ~$30M

byShivani Kumaresan
October 18, 2021 2:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PLBY Group To Acquire Social Content Platform 'Dream' For ~$30M
  • PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBYhas agreed to acquire Dream, a social content platform that provides creators with tools to interact directly with their fans, for about $30 million.
  • PLBY Group expects Dream and its development team to serve as the technology foundation for launching its new curated and creator-led site, CENTERFOLD.
  • The company expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • PLBY Group expects to pay the purchase price primarily in stock. It held $257.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: PLBY shares are trading higher by 8.77% at $24.68 on the last check Monday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas M&A News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Up With Playboy Stock Today?

Playboy Group Inc (NYSE: PLBY) shares are trading higher by 6.63% at $44.24 Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.  read more