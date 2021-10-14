fbpx

Cathie Wood Buys Another $800K In This Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printing Partner

byRachit Vats
October 14, 2021 2:13 am
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday bought 102,790 shares, estimated to be worth about $814,097, in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD), the 3D company that went public earlier this month via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp.

Shares of Velo3D closed 2.06% higher at $7.92 on Wednesday.

The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) bought shares in Velo3D, the 3D printer supplier for SpaceX, the space exploration company led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

The Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) also owns shares in Velo3D.

Both ARKQ and ARKX together held 4.26 million shares, worth $33.07 million, in Velo3D ahead of Wednesday's trade.

Other than SpaceX, the Benny Buller-founded Velo3D, since its production launch in 2018, has worked with Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON), Boom Supersonic, and Lam Research.

See Also: Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sells Coinbase Shares For First Time As Stock Surges On Bitcoin Rally

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Wednesday:

  • Sold 142,810 shares — estimated to be worth $19.67 million — in Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U). Shares of the company closed 1.06% lower at $137.76 on Wednesday.
  • Bought 677,957 shares — estimated to be worth $65.6 million — in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) on the dip. Shares of the company closed 5.67% lower at $96.77 on Wednesday.

