BZ Chart Of The Day: AT&T's Bloodbath

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been in a freefall…and no one seems to know why.

The company hasn’t made any comments. Neither have most of the pundits in the financial media. It's a rare thing to see big companies like this make such dramatic moves when there is no news out.

See Also: AT&T And Verizon Shares Drop Below Support

Traders are keeping a close watch on this.

Eventually whatever is driving this move will end. And if it was an overreaction or short-term anomaly, there's a good chance shares rip higher.

To learn more about charts check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

Photo: Luismt94/Wikimedia.