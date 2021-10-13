fbpx

This Is How Tesla's Earnings Will Impact Its Share Price

byCraig Jones
October 13, 2021 6:50 am
This Is How Tesla's Earnings Will Impact Its Share Price

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), which had sold a record 56,000 cars in China in September, was the most active single-stock option. It beat Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by around 400,000 contracts, reaching 1.36 million contracts.

Tesla has been the most active and consistently so for quite some time now. There was short-dated activity earlier, but this week the most active are the Oct. 810 and 820 calls.

See Also: Looking At Tesla's Recent Whale Trades

The company is set to report earnings next week. Right now, the options market is implying a move of approximately 7.7% by Oct. 21.

The active options that expire next week are the 750 strike puts. There were 40,000 contracts trading at around $16 a contract. Traders may be expressing that Tesla’s earnings may pause the stock rally and lead to some pullback.

Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today

Traders are starting to bet there's upside for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in the short-term after the stock fell more than 10% over the last month. read more
Is Now The Time To Buy The Dip In Apple And Microsoft?

With the Nasdaq down more than 7.5% from its highs, is now the right time to buy the dip? read more
Why (And When) Apple Stock Will Reach $200 Per Share

The recent pullback among tech stocks will likely prove to be a great buying opportunity, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more
Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." read more