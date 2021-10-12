fbpx

QQQ
-0.29
358.68
-0.08%
BTC/USD
-1781.85
55689.50
-3.1%
DIA
-0.12
345.10
-0.03%
SPY
+ 0.19
434.50
+ 0.04%
TLT
+ 1.82
139.70
+ 1.29%
GLD
+ 0.51
163.42
+ 0.31%

Why Are HubSpot Shares Trading Higher Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 12, 2021 2:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are HubSpot Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Customer relationship management (CRM) platform HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBSlaunched its open beta for HubSpot Payments at INBOUND 2021. HubSpot Payments is an end-to-end payment solution built to deliver a more connected buyer experience. 
  • Built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform, HubSpot Payments enables companies to accept payments in less time and with fewer tools.
  • As HubSpot Payments is built directly into the HubSpot CRM, companies can quickly begin accepting digital payments without writing code or cobble disparate integrations together.
  • HubSpot Payments supports all major credit cards and ACH payments. HubSpot is also waiving fees on the first $50,000 of ACH transactions processed through HubSpot Payments each month.
  • Stripe, a HubSpot partner since 2018, is helping power HubSpot Payments.
  • Price Action: HUBS shares traded higher by 17.5% at $801.99 on the last check Tuesday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stock Wars: HubSpot Vs. Salesforce

Stock Wars: HubSpot Vs. Salesforce

Benzinga’s Stock Wars series matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, with the goal of letting readers decide which company is the better investment. read more
6 Cloud Stocks KeyBanc Likes Right Now

6 Cloud Stocks KeyBanc Likes Right Now

Cloud stocks got a bullish vote of confidence on Tuesday after KeyBanc initiated coverage of a number of software names. The Analyst: KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits initiated coverage of a number of software stocks, including the following six enterprise applications and cloud companies: read more
10 Software Top Picks For 2020: Do You Own Them?

10 Software Top Picks For 2020: Do You Own Them?

These Are The Stocks Being Traded By Some Of The Top Traders On Webull