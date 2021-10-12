Why Are HubSpot Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Customer relationship management (CRM) platform HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) launched its open beta for HubSpot Payments at INBOUND 2021. HubSpot Payments is an end-to-end payment solution built to deliver a more connected buyer experience.
- Built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform, HubSpot Payments enables companies to accept payments in less time and with fewer tools.
- As HubSpot Payments is built directly into the HubSpot CRM, companies can quickly begin accepting digital payments without writing code or cobble disparate integrations together.
- HubSpot Payments supports all major credit cards and ACH payments. HubSpot is also waiving fees on the first $50,000 of ACH transactions processed through HubSpot Payments each month.
- Stripe, a HubSpot partner since 2018, is helping power HubSpot Payments.
- Price Action: HUBS shares traded higher by 17.5% at $801.99 on the last check Tuesday.
