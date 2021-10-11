Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

On Friday's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he had liked Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) since the $30s. Even now that the stock is in the $120 range, the company is doing a great job. He recommended waiting for a slight dip to add positions.

Cramer said Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) had got too high and added that he liked Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) more than Lucid.

Cramer believes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) is a “wild stock.” It rises every time the company announces an approval. He noted, however, that it is “an incredible device” and said he is not backing away from it.

He believes Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has peaked and it’s time to wait for a dip. Saying that “it’s the time of the oils,” Cramer explained that Moderna’s stock will appreciate if oil stocks decline.

He added that LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) had lowered when it reported, which is why the stock is not rising.