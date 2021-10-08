Cramer Likes Azek And SoFi, But Said Owning This Stock Could Be Dreadful

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) is very speculative and one needs to be gutsy to buy it.

Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ:CRTX) is in a crowded space that has some strong companies. Cramer said being an “also-ran” in that business could be dreadful.

With Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:HYFM) down to around $12, it’s a stock to hold, the "Mad Money" host said. While cannabis stocks have performed badly, this company is more than cannabis, he explained.

Azek Company Inc’s (NYSE:AZEK) product is really valuable and people want it. Cramer said he was a “huge believer in Azek” and thinks it's a great stock at the current $37.

Cramer expects SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to rebound. He said he has tremendous faith in CEO Anthony Noto and recommended to buy the stock.