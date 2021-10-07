fbpx

Rocket Lab Shares Jump On Selection For NASA Launch

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 7, 2021 5:47 am
Rocket Lab Shares Jump On Selection For NASA Launch
  • Launch services and space systems provider Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLBwill launch NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System, or ACS3, on the Electron launch vehicle.
  • The Electron rocket will deploy a satellite designed for solar sail propulsion systems, allowing sunlight to power future deep space exploration.
  • ACS3 will launch as part of a rideshare mission scheduled for lift-off in mid-2022.
  • "It seems fitting to launch NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System on Electron, the world's first full-carbon composite orbital launch vehicle, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said.
  • Price Action: RKLB shares traded higher by 9.29% at $15.30 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

