Jim Cramer Advises Caution In Facebook Despite Rebound But Sees 'Huge Buy Opportunity' In This Big Tech stock

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Tuesday he sees a “huge buying opportunity" in the Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock and warned investors to be careful of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) as it emerges from a global outage and is mired in controversies.

What Happened: Cramer, whose charitable trust owns shares in Microsoft, said the stock’s “25 point decline” is a huge opportunity to buy.

The former hedge fund manager was referring to the stock’s decline on Monday, which was largely a bad day for tech giants. Microsoft traded as low as $280.25 per share on Monday.

The stock has since recovered as shares rallied 2% to close at $288.76 a share on Tuesday.

Cramer noted that Microsoft’s recent price hike for its Office 365 subscription service has seen no “pushback.”

Mega cap tech stocks including Facebook had a good run on Tuesday. Cramer however said investors should stay careful around the social media stock as he believes Facebook needs to show it can protect the safety of its users.

“It’s time for Facebook to prove it still belongs in the club … by making real efforts to protect the safety of its users," Cramer said. “I think they can pull it off — I have faith — but until they do, we need to be more cautious,”

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 2.06% higher at $332.96 a share on Tuesday.

