fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
352.62
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 925.48
50150.42
+ 1.88%
DIA
+ -0.01
340.02
+ 0%
SPY
+ -0.02
428.66
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.98
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
165.34
+ 0.01%

Cathie Wood Sells Another $112M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead

byRachit Vats
October 5, 2021 5:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Sells Another $112M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest further trimmed its Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake on Monday.

The popular asset management firm sold 143,152 shares, estimated to be worth $111.87 million, in the Elon Musk-led company on Monday, its ninth such trade in Tesla since early September.

Including the latest sale, the New York-based money managing firm has sold about $719 million worth of shares in the Palo Alto, California-based company, beginning September.

See Also: Tesla, Snapchat, Draftkings, Skillz, Google — Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

The New York-based investment firm sold shares in Tesla via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) on Monday. 

Tesla shares, which have risen about 6% since Sept. 10, when Ark Invest began booking profit in the stock, closed 0.8% higher at $781.53 a share on Monday. On a YTD basis, Tesla shares have risen about 7.1% as of Monday’s close.

Wood’s firm holds large bets in Tesla, which it predicts will hit the $3,000 mark at the end of 2025

Each of the three ETFs count Tesla as their largest exposure and held a total of 3.60 million shares — worth $2.79 billion — in the electric vehicle company, ahead of Monday’s trade.

Ark Invest continues to have over 10% exposure to Tesla in each of its three active exchange-traded funds. 

See Also: Elon Musk-Backed Signal Struggles To Catch Up With Demand As Millions Flock To Its App Amid Facebook Chaos

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Monday:

  • Bought 167,251 shares — estimated to be worth $9.76 million — in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), on the day shares of the Jack Dorsey-led social media company closed 5.79% lower at $58.39 a share.
  • Bought 54,625 shares — estimated to be worth $12.52 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). COIN shares closed 0.80% lower at $229.31 on Monday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Tesla, Snapchat, Draftkings, Skillz, Google — Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

Tesla, Snapchat, Draftkings, Skillz, Google — Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest shed some more shares from its gigantic stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday. read more
Cathie Wood Loads Up $55M In Twitter As It Enables Tipping With Bitcoin

Cathie Wood Loads Up $55M In Twitter As It Enables Tipping With Bitcoin

Cathie Wood’s investment firm Ark Invest on Thursday snapped up 829,907 shares — estimated to be worth $55.34 million — in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), on the day the social media giant began letting users read more
Cathie Wood Piles Up Another $40M Shares In Draftkings Amid Talks Of $22B Entain Acquisition; These Are Other Key Trades From Wednesday

Cathie Wood Piles Up Another $40M Shares In Draftkings Amid Talks Of $22B Entain Acquisition; These Are Other Key Trades From Wednesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 759,819 shares — estimated to be worth $39.98 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), further building its exposure in the sports-betting company. read more
Cathie Wood's Ark Further Raises Stakes In Cryptocurrency-Play Coinbase And Robinhood On Tuesday

Cathie Wood's Ark Further Raises Stakes In Cryptocurrency-Play Coinbase And Robinhood On Tuesday

Cathie Wood’s investment management firm Ark Invest further increased its exposure in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Tuesday as shares of the cryptocurrency exchange desk continued to trade much read more