Bank Of America's Stock Reaches New 52-Week High: What's Next?

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) shares are trading higher Monday, reaching new 52-week highs.

Bank Of America was up 0.93% to $43.48 at the time of publication.

Bank Of America Daily Chart Analysis

Shares look to be attempting to break out of resistance in what technical traders call a sideways channel.

The $43 level has been an area where the stock has struggled to cross above in the past, though it looks like the stock is attempting to break above this area. The $38 level has been an area where the stock has always been able to bounce in the past and may continue to in the future.

The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bullish.

Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving higher the past few days and now sits at 63 on the indicator. More buying pressure has entered into the stock and it is approaching the overbought area.

What’s Next For Bank Of America?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock break above the resistance level and be able to hold it as support. If the stock can hold this area as support, it may be ready to make another leg higher.

Bears are looking to see the stock be unable to break above resistance and head back down toward support. Bears would then like to see the stock break below the support level and begin to hold it as resistance. This could cause a further bearish push.

Photo: Tony Webster via Wikimedia.