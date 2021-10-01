Zomedica Stock Soars After $71M Pulse Veterinary Acquisition
- Zomedica Corp (NYSE:ZOM) has acquired the Pulse Veterinary Technologies businesses for $70.9 million in a cash and stock transaction.
- Pulse Veterinary Technologies (PulseVet) provides electro-hydraulic shock wave technology to treat a wide variety of conditions in veterinary patients.
- The high-energy sound waves stimulate cells and release healing growth factors in the body that reduce inflammation, increase blood flow, and accelerate bone and soft tissue development.
- PulseVet's technology is used in tendon and ligament healing, bone healing, osteoarthritis, chronic pain, and wound healing.
- Approximately 1,500 PulseVet systems are in use globally. It recently launched a new handpiece, the X-Trode, which has an energy output intended for maximum efficacy while no longer requiring patient sedation.
- Zomedica held cash and equivalents of approximately $276.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ZOM stock is up 24.20% at $0.65 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
