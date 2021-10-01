fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
357.96
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 3526.15
47350.25
+ 8.05%
DIA
+ 0.11
338.18
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.02
429.13
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.32
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
164.25
-0.02%

SunPower Shares Pop As It Sets To Join S&P MidCap 400

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 1, 2021 6:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SunPower Shares Pop As It Sets To Join S&P MidCap 400
  • SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWRwill replace Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective before the opening of trading on October 5. 
  • SunPower is a vertically integrated solar module manufacturer and systems installer. Its Q2 revenue of $308.9 million missed the consensus of $327.3 million. The Q2 EPS of $0.06 beat the consensus of $0.04.
  • S&P 500 constituent Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COGis acquiring Cimarex Energy in a deal likely to close on October 1. 
  • Price Action: SPWR shares traded higher by 8.95% at $24.71 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Know This Natural Gas ETF

3 Strategies That You Can Use To Incorporate Leveraged ETFs Into Your Trading

With Oil And Gas Earnings On Deck, A Trading Opportunity In Leveraged ETFs

Williams Capital's Top Picks In Oil & Gas