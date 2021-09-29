fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.58
358.29
+ 0.44%
BTC/USD
-1941.45
41219.45
-4.5%
DIA
+ 2.33
340.59
+ 0.68%
SPY
+ 2.71
431.01
+ 0.62%
TLT
-0.20
144.29
-0.14%
GLD
-0.71
162.76
-0.44%

AMC Stock Looks Like It Might Fade Back Toward Support

byTyler Bundy
September 29, 2021 1:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AMC Stock Looks Like It Might Fade Back Toward Support

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower Wednesday, as many meme stocks are dropping lower today. The stock looks to be taking a breather and may need a bit of time before it catches up again.

AMC Entertainment is down 3.2% to $35.79 at publication time.

AMC Entertainment Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to have possibly fallen below support in what technical traders call a pennant pattern. The stock condensed between narrowing highs and lows before it dropped below the lows and started to head lower.
  • The stock may now fall toward a level where it once found support before near the $30 level. If the stock doesn’t see above average volume, it may continue to fade lower until possibly seeing a bounce near the $30 level.
  • The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may act as a place of resistance, while support may be found near the 200-day moving average.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling lower and now sits at the 37 level. This shows that the stock has seen more selling in the past few days than buying.

amcdaily9-29-21.jpg

What’s Next For AMC Entertainment?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce back and trade within the pennant pattern once again. Bulls would then like to see the stock head higher and break above pattern resistance for a possible strong bullish push to happen.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall toward the $30 level. Bears would like to see this potential support level be unable to hold. If this happens the stock could follow with a stronger bearish push.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How AMC Entertainment, GameStop Stocks Look Heading Into The Week Ahead

How AMC Entertainment, GameStop Stocks Look Heading Into The Week Ahead

How do AMC and GameStop look heading into the week ahead? As the apes say, "When in doubt, zoom out.” read more
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Could Go Bananas

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Could Go Bananas

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) was trading slightly lower when the markets opened Friday morning, but at 10:15 a.m. bullish volume came into the stock and propped it up. read more
Wish, GameStop, AMC Entertainment Stocks Consolidate In This Continuation Pattern: What's Next?

Wish, GameStop, AMC Entertainment Stocks Consolidate In This Continuation Pattern: What's Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC), GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and ContextLogic, Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) have developed inside read more
Dogecoin Holds Up Stronger Than Bitcoin: What This Bullish Indicator Could Mean For The Crypto

Dogecoin Holds Up Stronger Than Bitcoin: What This Bullish Indicator Could Mean For The Crypto

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers if the theater ch read more