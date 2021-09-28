fbpx

QQQ
-10.67
381.02
-2.88%
BTC/USD
-1823.03
41337.87
-4.22%
DIA
-5.77
354.38
-1.66%
SPY
-9.17
451.81
-2.07%
TLT
-1.84
148.21
-1.26%
GLD
-1.30
164.94
-0.79%

Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

byAdam Eckert
September 28, 2021 12:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck."

Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. 

"For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a buyer. And the reason is they are also the leaders in the next generation technologies."

Next generation technologies include artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality and quantum communications and computing, he said. 

"Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple: These are the best companies in the world and so I continue to believe that over the next three to five years they will continue to outperform."

These companies are recruiting the best talent in the world in order to continue to drive innovation in next generation technologies, Breyer said. 

See Also: Microsoft CEO Says Working On Acquiring This Company Was The 'Strangest Thing' Ever

GOOG, MSFT, AAPL Price Action: Class C Google shares were down 3.85% at $2,721 midday Tuesday, while Microsoft shares were down 3.14% at $284.93 and Apple shares were down 2.14% at $142.26.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Wedbush Analyst Provides Outlook On Apple Stock Given Strong Early Demand For iPhones

Wedbush Analyst Provides Outlook On Apple Stock Given Strong Early Demand For iPhones

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) updated product line featuring new iPhones and iPads are launching in stores Friday and early demand looks strong, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.  read more
Cramer On Epic Games Ruling: 'Very Big Win For Apple, Completely Misinterpreted By The Analysts'

Cramer On Epic Games Ruling: 'Very Big Win For Apple, Completely Misinterpreted By The Analysts'

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is rebounding Monday after the stock sold off following a California court ruling that determined App store payment restrictions are anti-competitive. read more
Apple Isn't A 'Perfect Story,' But It Is A 'Great Investment': Gene Munster

Apple Isn't A 'Perfect Story,' But It Is A 'Great Investment': Gene Munster

As Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) continues to reach new all-time highs, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster thinks it's still a great investment, he said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more
Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Chris Harvey, the head of equity strategy at  Wells Fargo Securities, on Friday told CNBC he believes the software sector is a crowded place and that media and entertainment are set to see a record rally. read more