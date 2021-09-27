You Ask, We Analyze: Bears Maintain Control Of Nio Stock If Trend Doesn't Change

On Sunday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter to name a ticker they still haven’t given up on. Benzinga selected one ticker from the replies for technical analysis.

@yantrades, @marcos_pinel, @shelbs2032 and @mathiasandre01 asked for Nio, Inc -ADR (NYSE:NIO) to be charted.

See Also: Nio's Upcoming ET7 Sedan Model Achieves Drag Coefficient Equivalent To Tesla's Model S Plaid: What You Need to Know

The Nio Chart: Nio’s stock has been trading in a downtrend since reaching a July 1 high of $55.13. On Sept. 10, the stock made a higher high, and on Sept. 14 it created a bearish double top pattern just above the $39.50 level.

As the trend played out, Nio reached a Sept. 20 low of $24.54 and bounced up to the $36.40 area, which marks another lower high on the daily chart. On Sept. 25 the stock printed a bearish inverted hammer candlestick, which indicates lower prices may be in the cards for the immediate future.

Nio has two gaps above on its chart. The first gap lays between $36.40 and $36.92 and the second higher gap ranges between the $39.41 and $40.53 levels. Gaps on charts fill about 90% of the time, so it is likely Nio’s stock will trade up to fill each of the gaps in the future.

The stock is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages, with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. Nio is also trading below the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bearish.