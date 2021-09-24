fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.35
372.63
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
-615.49
42974.04
-1.41%
DIA
+ 0.36
347.20
+ 0.1%

SoFi Technologies Stock Soars: Do These Options Traders Think It's Moon Time?

byMelanie Schaffer
September 24, 2021 3:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SoFi Technologies Stock Soars: Do These Options Traders Think It's Moon Time?

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) broke its high from Thursday on Friday morning and is trading up more than 2% higher.

The San Fransisco-based online finance company hasn’t released any news since Aug. 12, but it remains wildly popular among retail traders.

Institutions seem to like the stock as well, and on Friday morning options traders were hammering bullish call contracts and exiting put positions. Together the traders bet over $585,978 SoFi’s stock is headed higher, with one trader choosing a strike price of $20.

See Also: Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

The SOFI trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro:

  • At 9:40 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 2,500 SoFi options with a strike price of $16 expiring on Oct. 1. The trade represented a $277,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.11 per option contract.
  • At 9:53 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 200 SoFi options with a strike price of $17.50 expiring on Nov. 19. The trade represented a $29,600 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.48 per option contract.
  • At 9:55 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 488 SoFi options with a strike price of $16 expiring on Oct. 1. The trade represented a $49,288 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.01 per option contract.
  • At 9:55 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 437 SoFi options with a strike price of $16 expiring on Oct. 1. The trade represented a $44,574 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.02 per option contract.
  • At 10:44 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 200 SoFi options with a strike price of $15 expiring on Sept. 24. The trade represented a $45,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $2.26 per option contract.
  • At 11:17 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 250 SoFi options with a strike price of $20 expiring on Nov. 19. The trade represented a $27,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.10 per option contract.
  • At 11:35 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 316 SoFi options with a strike price of $16 expiring on Oct. 1. The trade represented a $54,352 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.72 per option contract.
  • At 11:35 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 337 SoFi options with a strike price of $16 expiring on Oct. 1. The trade represented a $57,964 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.72 per option contract.

SOFI Price Action: Shares of SoFi were trading 2.65% higher at $17.60 Friday afternoon. 

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Options Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

BlackBerry, Lucid, Alibaba, SmileDirectClub And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

BlackBerry, Lucid, Alibaba, SmileDirectClub And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

SmileDirectClub Inc. read more
Where Could SoFi Shares Be Headed In The Coming Weeks After Analyst Upgrade?

Where Could SoFi Shares Be Headed In The Coming Weeks After Analyst Upgrade?

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Jefferies initiates coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $25. SoFi Technologies was up 8.11% at $16.40 at publication time. read more
You Ask, We Analyze: SoFi Technologies Stock Forms A Trend

You Ask, We Analyze: SoFi Technologies Stock Forms A Trend

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter to name a stock we should buy at the open on Friday. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. read more
Alibaba, Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, DocuSign And More: Stocks Trending on WallStreetBets Today

Alibaba, Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, DocuSign And More: Stocks Trending on WallStreetBets Today

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) read more