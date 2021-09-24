fbpx

QQQ
-1.26
374.24
-0.34%
BTC/USD
-1420.83
42168.70
-3.26%
DIA
-0.14
347.70
-0.04%
SPY
+ 0.00
443.18
+ 0%
TLT
-1.03
149.39
-0.69%
GLD
+ 0.43
163.08
+ 0.26%

Why Amazon, AMD And Aterian Look Set For Continuation: Where Are The Stocks Headed?

byMelanie Schaffer
September 24, 2021 12:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Amazon, AMD And Aterian Look Set For Continuation: Where Are The Stocks Headed?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) have developed inside bar patterns on the daily chart. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a continuation move in the direction of the current trend.

An inside bar pattern has more validity on larger time frames (four-hour chart or larger). The pattern has a minimum of two candlesticks and consists of a mother bar (the first candlestick in the pattern) followed by one or more subsequent candles. The subsequent candle(s) must be completely inside the range of the mother bar and each is called an "inside bar."

A double or triple inside bar can be more powerful than a single inside bar. After the break of an inside bar pattern, traders want to watch for high volume for confirmation the pattern was recognized.

  • Bullish traders will want to search for inside bar patterns on stocks that are in an uptrend. Some traders may take a position during the inside bar prior to the break while other aggressive traders will take a position after the break of the pattern.
  • For bearish traders, finding an inside bar pattern on a stock that's in a downtrend will be key. Like bullish traders, bears have two options of where to take a position to play the break of the pattern. For bearish traders, the pattern is invalidated if the stock rises above the highest range of the mother candle.

The Amazon Chart: On Sept. 20, Amazon's stock tested the 200-day simple moving average as support and bounced. The stock is now trading in an uptrend and on Friday was consolidating Wednesday and Thursday's 2% move higher with an inside bar.

amzn_sept._24.png

 

The AMD Chart: AMD broke up from a descending channel on Wednesday and ran over 3% higher over the course of the day and Thursday. On Friday, AMD's stock was consolidated the uptward trend with an inside bar.

amd_sept._24.png

 

The Aterian Chart: Aterian's stock has been volatile lately with huge volume. On Friday, the stock was consolidating Thursday's 16% drop with an inside bar. Aterian may be tightening into a pennant pattern on the daily chart.ater_sept._24.png

Photo by Heidi Fin on Unsplash

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

AMD Vs. Nvidia: Does One Of These Stocks Look More Bullish Than The Other?

AMD Vs. Nvidia: Does One Of These Stocks Look More Bullish Than The Other?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two microchip stocks trading higher Wednesday as the market for chipmakers is moving up with these two stocks at the helm. read more
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: AMD, Marathon, Tesla, Uber, Walgreens And More

Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: AMD, Marathon, Tesla, Uber, Walgreens And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included the electric vehicle leader and a recovering retailer. A ride-sharing company and a semiconductor maker were among the bearish calls. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: FAANGS, Ford, Visa And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: FAANGS, Ford, Visa And More

  read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Exxon, Peloton, Uber And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Exxon, Peloton, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. This past week's bullish calls included semiconductor and ride-sharing leaders. Recent stock-splitters and an oil supermajor were among last week's bearish calls. read more