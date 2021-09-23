PAVmed's Subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Files For $58M IPO
- Lucid Diagnostic, a maker of diagnostic tests for esophageal precancer and cancer, filed to raise up to $58 million in an IPO.
- In its Form S-1 filed with SEC, the New York-based company said it intends to list on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LUCD.
- Lucid is a wholly-owned subsidiary of medical technology firm PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM), which owns approximately 72.6% of Lucid's common stock.
- Lucid Diagnostics markets the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device to detect esophageal precancer and cancer.
- The tools are used to detect gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn and acid reflux, in patients at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically esophageal adenocarcinoma.
- EsoGuard is commercialized in the US as a laboratory-developed test and was granted a final Medicare payment determination of $1,938.01, effective January 1.
- EsoCheck is commercialized as FDA 510(k)-cleared esophageal cell collection device.
- Price Action: PAVM shares are up 15.6% at $9.49 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.