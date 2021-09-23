Datasea Forges $3.9M SMS, 5G MMS Contract
- Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) subsidiary, Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd forged a one-year $3.87 million procurement contract with Liangzi Xuntong Technology Co, Ltd. for Short Message and 5G Multimedia Message Services.
- Shuhai Zhangxun will provide Messaging Services to help Liangzi Xuntong reach its clients.
- Liangzi Xuntong will prepay the service fees monthly based on the estimated amount of messages to be sent.
- Price Action: DTSS shares traded higher by 18.6% at $2.29 on the last check Thursday.
