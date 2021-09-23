fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.60
365.98
+ 0.97%
BTC/USD
+ 1123.77
44139.39
+ 2.61%
DIA
+ 4.45
338.05
+ 1.3%
SPY
+ 5.12
432.74
+ 1.17%
TLT
-1.56
153.35
-1.03%
GLD
-1.38
166.80
-0.83%

Salesforce Bumps Up FY22 Outlook, Issues FY23 Guidance

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 23, 2021 9:55 am
Salesforce Bumps Up FY22 Outlook, Issues FY23 Guidance
  • Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRMraised the FY22 revenue guidance to $26.25 billion – $26.35 billion from the previous outlook of $26.2 billion – $26.3 billion and above the consensus of $26.01 billion.
  • Salesforce sees FY23 revenue of $31.65 billion – $31.80 billion and a non-GAAP operating margin of 20.0%.
  • Salesforce will hold its annual Investor Day presentation today at 8:00 am (PT) / 11:00 am (ET).
  • Price Action: CRM shares traded higher by 4.28% at $270.26 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

