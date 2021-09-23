Salesforce Bumps Up FY22 Outlook, Issues FY23 Guidance
- Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) raised the FY22 revenue guidance to $26.25 billion – $26.35 billion from the previous outlook of $26.2 billion – $26.3 billion and above the consensus of $26.01 billion.
- Salesforce sees FY23 revenue of $31.65 billion – $31.80 billion and a non-GAAP operating margin of 20.0%.
- Salesforce will hold its annual Investor Day presentation today at 8:00 am (PT) / 11:00 am (ET).
- Price Action: CRM shares traded higher by 4.28% at $270.26 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
