Should You Buy Cleveland-Cliffs Stock After Monday's Sell-Off?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) fell more than 10% Monday amid a broader market sell-off sparked by increasing China concerns and the anticipation of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal thinks the recent decline in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs is irrational.

"Absolutely nothing has changed in my outlook," Lebenthal said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Cleveland-Cliffs' costs are going down while its revenues are going up, he said, adding that investors will see free cash flow returned to the shareholders.

"If you don't own Cleveland-Cliffs and you're not buying it right now, I can't help you. I can't make the case any more clear or logical."

The economy is actually quite strong and is going to go through a massive inventory restocking, Lebenthal said. Companies like Cleveland-Cliffs are going to provide the goods and services that are needed to build new semiconductor plants, he added.

CLF Price Action: Cleveland-Cliffs has traded as high as $26.50 and as low as $5.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.30% at $19.81 at time of publication.

Photo: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.