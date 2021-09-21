fbpx

Nuwellis Stock Is Moving Higher After CE Mark for 24-Hour Blood Circuit Set

Vandana Singh
September 21, 2021 3:36 pm
Nuwellis Stock Is Moving Higher After CE Mark for 24-Hour Blood Circuit Set
  • Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWEhas received CE Mark Certification for its 24-Hour Blood Circuit Set (UF 500-24 Hour) for the European Union.
  • The UF 500-24 Hour blood circuit set is only to be used with the company's Aquadex SmartFlow system. 
  • The new device will help Nuwellis expand access to ultrafiltration among patients who need no more than 24 hours of Aquadex therapy in the inpatient setting. 
  • Additionally, this circuit can provide a more economical solution for hospitals to treat patients in the outpatient/ambulatory setting, where therapy can be delivered for up to 8 hours. 
  • The Aquadex SmartFlow System simply, safely, and precisely removes excess fluid (primarily salt and water) from patients suffering from fluid overload who have not responded to medical management, including diuretics. 
  • Up to 500 mL per hour of excess fluid can be removed.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: NUWE stock is up 1.64% at $2.48 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

