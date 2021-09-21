Nuwellis Stock Is Moving Higher After CE Mark for 24-Hour Blood Circuit Set
- Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) has received CE Mark Certification for its 24-Hour Blood Circuit Set (UF 500-24 Hour) for the European Union.
- The UF 500-24 Hour blood circuit set is only to be used with the company's Aquadex SmartFlow system.
- The new device will help Nuwellis expand access to ultrafiltration among patients who need no more than 24 hours of Aquadex therapy in the inpatient setting.
- Additionally, this circuit can provide a more economical solution for hospitals to treat patients in the outpatient/ambulatory setting, where therapy can be delivered for up to 8 hours.
- The Aquadex SmartFlow System simply, safely, and precisely removes excess fluid (primarily salt and water) from patients suffering from fluid overload who have not responded to medical management, including diuretics.
- Up to 500 mL per hour of excess fluid can be removed.
- Price Action: NUWE stock is up 1.64% at $2.48 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
