Neuronetics' NeuroStar Mental Health Therapy Shows Better Safety Over H-Coil TMS

byVandana Singh
September 21, 2021 12:49 pm
Neuronetics' NeuroStar Mental Health Therapy Shows Better Safety Over H-Coil TMS
  • Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) has announced that a peer-reviewed paper showed significantly lower seizure risk with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health than with TMS treatments that claim deeper stimulation with H-Coil technology. 
  • The journal surveyed approximately 500 members of the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) about seizures in their practice.
  • A total of 125 surveys were evaluated, which included 586,656 TMS treatment sessions. 
  • "While the overall occurrence of seizures with all TMS treatments is low, this study showed that the real-world risk for seizure was 52 to 90 times higher with H-coil TMS treatment than with NeuroStar treatment," stated Cory Anderson, VP, Clinical Affairs & Interim VP, R&D, Neuronetics. 
  • NeuroStar, an advanced therapy system, is a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults, with over four million treatments delivered. 
  • Read Next: Neuronetics Stock Plunges As Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations; Underwhelming Q3 Revenue Outlook.
  • Price Action: STIM stock is down 2.61% at $6.35 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

