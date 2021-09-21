Why Are Uber Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has narrowed Q3 FY21 Gross Bookings outlook to $22.8 billion – $23.2 billion from $22 billion – $24 billion previously.
- Uber sees an adjusted EBITDA of $(25) million – $25 million for Q3 versus the previous $(100) million loss, with significant improvements in Mobility and Delivery adjusted EBITDA.
- The ride-hailing company now expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA of $0 million – $100 million for Q4 2021.
- “With adjusted positive EBITDA in July and August, Uber is now tracking towards Adjusted EBITDA breakeven in Q3, well ahead of its prior guidance,” CFO Nelson Chai said.
- The Q2 earnings strength, improving business prospects aided by vaccine-driven recovery, prompted Uber to update the guidance.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 5.93% at $42.15 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.