fbpx

QQQ
-9.82
383.65
-2.63%
BTC/USD
-3788.81
43949.01
-7.94%
DIA
-7.39
353.03
-2.14%
SPY
-9.27
450.67
-2.1%
TLT
+ 1.90
147.27
+ 1.27%
GLD
+ 1.14
162.64
+ 0.69%

This Trading Model Says It's Time To Buy Goldman Sachs

byMark Putrino
September 20, 2021 1:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Trading Model Says It's Time To Buy Goldman Sachs

It may be a good time to buy Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) stock.

What To Know: Many successful traders use trading models to make their buy and sell decisions. The models are based on quantitative parameters. This means the signals they give aren't based on emotions, and trading based on emotion is why most traders aren’t successful.

The following chart is based on a model developed by Martin Pring, a famous and well-respected technical analyst.

Why It's Important: There are three oscillators on the bottom half of the chart. They measure the percentage change in the stock over six-, 12-, and 24-day periods.

When all three are simultaneously below their respective red horizontal lines, it’s a buy signal. That’s the case now.

The last three times the model gave accurate buy signals, and it may be doing so again.

To learn more about building trading models, join the new Benzina Trading School.

gs_1.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Are GreenSky Shares Trading Higher Today?

Why Are GreenSky Shares Trading Higher Today?

This Investment Strategist Says He May Sell All His Bitcoin To Go All-In On Ethereum: Here's Why

This Investment Strategist Says He May Sell All His Bitcoin To Go All-In On Ethereum: Here's Why

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) now occupies the largest chunk in the portfolio of former Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) hedge fund executive Raoul Pal who said he might end up selling all his read more
Why Pete Najarian Is Buying Call Options In Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs

Why Pete Najarian Is Buying Call Options In Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs

Pete Najarian, the co-founder of Market Rebellion, is getting bullish on the financial sector after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield bounced off its lows, he said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Boeing And Chevron Soar As The Dow Jones Finishes Higher

U.S. indices were trading higher as stocks continue to rebound following Monday’s weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names. read more