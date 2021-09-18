fbpx

WISH, Snap, Zynga Stocks Form This Bullish Pattern: How To Trade It

byMelanie Schaffer
September 18, 2021 2:15 pm
WISH, Snap, Zynga Stocks Form This Bullish Pattern: How To Trade It

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH), Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) and Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have created double bottom and triple bottom patterns on the daily chart.

A double bottom pattern is a reversal indicator that shows a stock has dropped to a key support level, rebounded, back tested the level as support and is likely to rebound again. It is possible the stock may retest the level as support again creating a triple bottom or even quadruple bottom pattern.

The formation is always identified after a security has dropped in price and is at the bottom of a downtrend whereas a bearish double top pattern is always found in an uptrend. A spike in volume confirms the double bottom pattern was recognized and subsequent increasing volume may indicate the stock will reverse into an uptrend.

  • Aggressive bullish traders may choose to take a position when the stock’s volume spikes after the second retest of the support level. Conservative bullish traders may wait to take a position when the stock’s share price has surpassed the level of the initial rebound (the high before the second bounce from the support level).
  • Bearish traders may choose to open a short position if the stock rejects the level of the first rebound or if the stock falls beneath the key support level created by the double bottom pattern.
  • See Also: Zynga To Launch Multiplayer Imposter Game For Snapchat

The WISH Chart: With a double bottom pattern created on Aug. 19 and Sept. 15

wish_sept._18.pngThe SNAP Chart: With a double bottom pattern created on Aug. 16 and Sept. 13

snap_sept._18.pngThe ZNGA Chart: With a double bottom pattern created on Aug. 11 and Friday.znga_sept._18.png

