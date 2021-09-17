Helbiz Shares Skyrocket On Partnership With FOX Networks

Disney, Facebook, Robinhood, Zoom, Coinbase And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 19,300 shares — estimated to be worth about $3.57 million — in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), as the media and entertainment company scores success with the theater-only ‘Shang-Chi’ release. read more