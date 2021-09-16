fbpx

How To Trade The Uptrends On AMC Entertainment, Disney, Vinco Ventures Stock

byMelanie Schaffer
September 16, 2021 4:33 pm
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:BBIG) are all trading higher in strong uptrends. An uptrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart.

The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control while the intermittent higher lows indicate consolidation periods. Traders can use moving averages to help identify an uptrend with rising lower frame moving averages (such as the eight-day or 21-day exponential moving averages) indicating the stock is in a steep shorter-term uptrend and rising longer-term moving averages (such as the 200-day simple moving average) indicating a long-term uptrend.

A stock often signals when the higher high is in by printing a reversal candlestick such as a doji, bearish engulfing or hanging man candlestick. Likewise, the higher low could be signaled when a doji, morning star or hammer candlestick is printed. Moreover, the higher highs and higher lows often take place at resistance and support levels.

In an uptrend the "trend is your friend" until it’s not and in an uptrend there are ways for both bullish and bearish traders to participate in the stock:

  • Bullish traders who are already holding a position in a stock can feel confident the uptrend will continue unless the stock makes a lower low. Traders looking to take a position in a stock trading in an uptrend can enter usually find the safest entry on the higher low.
  • Bearish traders can enter the trade on the higher high and exit on the pullback. These traders can also enter when the uptrend breaks and the stock makes a lower low indicating a reversal into a downtrend may be in the cards.

See Also: Remakes Planned For 'The Bodyguard,' Disney's 'Flight Of The Navigator' 

AMC's Uptrend:

amc_sept._16.png

Disney's Uptrend:

dis_sept._16.png

Vinco Venture's Uptrend:bbig_sept._16.png

Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay

