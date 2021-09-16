Matterport Ropes In Genesys Executive As Chief Information Officer
- Spatial data company Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) appointed Pranab Sinha as the Chief Information Officer (CIO).
- Sinha was serving as Genesys CIO before joining Matterport.
- "As Matterport continues on its trajectory to digitize the built world, our leadership in IT is critical to our success," said Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer of Matterport.
- Price Action: MTTR shares traded higher by 9.20% at $21.56 on the last check Thursday.
