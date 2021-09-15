fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.79
372.47
+ 0.74%
BTC/USD
+ 1994.76
48020.00
+ 4.33%
DIA
+ 2.41
344.06
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 3.70
440.47
+ 0.83%
TLT
-0.53
151.64
-0.35%
GLD
-1.00
169.82
-0.59%

Where Could Globalstar Stock Be Headed In The Coming Days?

byTyler Bundy
September 15, 2021 4:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Could Globalstar Stock Be Headed In The Coming Days?

Globalstar Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) shares are trading higher Wednesday, possibly bouncing back after the stock saw a strong down day on Tuesday after the company did not receive a partnership with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), despite rumors that a collaboration between the companies could be happening.

Globalstar was up 5.43% at $1.85 at last check Wednesday afternoon.

See Also: Why Globalstar Shares Were Falling

Globalstar Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock is possibly bouncing back after breaking out of the pennant pattern, the stock may be entering into a consolidation period now.
  • After being condensed between narrowing highs and lows, the stock saw a large push higher. Now the stock is falling and possibly consolidating, but traders should be wary that there was no partnership and this may play a part in the future of the stock.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is seeing bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has cooled off the past few days and pushed back down to 50 as sellers moved into the stock. This means there is now equal buying and selling pressure in the stock.

gsatdaily9-15-21.png

What’s Next For Globalstar?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce and start to form higher lows. This could indicate the stock is ready to continue uptrending.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock drop some more and fall back to where it was trading in the pennant pattern. If the stock can see a push below the pattern support it may be ready to see a further bearish push.

Photo: Globalstar

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon

This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon

Iridium Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: IRDM) sharp subscriber growth over the past four years has caught the popular money manager Cathie Wood’s attention and despite the satellite communications provider’s recent annual loss, the stock has fetched handsome returns over the years. read more
IronNet, Apple, GameStop, AMC, Clover Health: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

IronNet, Apple, GameStop, AMC, Clover Health: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainm read more
A Look At Apple's Chart After Big September Event

A Look At Apple's Chart After Big September Event

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading lower Tuesday falling back toward a potential area of support that once held as resistance. read more
Cramer On Epic Games Ruling: 'Very Big Win For Apple, Completely Misinterpreted By The Analysts'

Cramer On Epic Games Ruling: 'Very Big Win For Apple, Completely Misinterpreted By The Analysts'

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is rebounding Monday after the stock sold off following a California court ruling that determined App store payment restrictions are anti-competitive. read more