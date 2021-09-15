IronNet, Apple, GameStop, AMC, Clover Health: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE:IRNT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) continued to be the most-discussed stock on the forum with 784 mentions as at press time, followed by IronNet Cybersecurity with 495 mentions and Apple with 251 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Apart from videogame retailer GameStop, movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment and Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health, the other stocks trending on the forum include FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) and electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

In addition to these stocks, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August released by the Labor Department on Tuesday also saw interest from investors. Consumer prices rose less than expected in August, increasing 0.3% from July and 5.3% from a year earlier.

Why It Matters: IronNet Cybersecurity, which merged with special purpose acquisition company LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. last month, on Tuesday reported a wider net loss for the second quarter on lower revenues. The company is seen as a potential candidate for a “gamma squeeze.”

Apple is seeing high interest after the tech giant unveiled a slew of products, including the iPhone 13, at its much-anticipated fall launch event on Tuesday.

FuelCell Energy’s shares gained more than 14% in Tuesday’s regular trading session after the hydrogen fuel cell producer reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed 0.5% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $444.17, but rose 0.1% in the after-hours session to $444.74.

IronNet Cybersecurity’s shares closed almost 20.3% higher in the regular trading session at $23.32 and further rose almost 5.1% in the after-hours session to $24.50.

Apple’s shares closed almost 1% lower in the regular trading session at $148.12, but rose less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $148.19.

