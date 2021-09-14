fbpx

Vivopower Shares Jump On Latest EV Deal

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 14, 2021 3:31 pm
Vivopower Shares Jump On Latest EV Deal
  • Vivopower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) collaborated with GHH Group for GHH to distribute Tembo-powered electric light vehicles (e-LVs) in over 50 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, using e-LV conversion kits from VivoPower's subsidiary Tembo e-LV B.V.
  • GHH plans to purchase 3,000 Tembo e-LV conversion kits through to December 2026. 
  • GHH will be responsible for acquiring original vehicles from Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM), converting the vehicles to ruggedized e-LVs using the Tembo conversion kits, selling the Tembo-powered e-LVs to end-customers, and providing ongoing servicing and maintenance.
  • Price Action: VVPR shares traded higher by 2.86% at $5.39 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

