Vivopower Shares Jump On Latest EV Deal
- Vivopower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) collaborated with GHH Group for GHH to distribute Tembo-powered electric light vehicles (e-LVs) in over 50 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, using e-LV conversion kits from VivoPower's subsidiary Tembo e-LV B.V.
- GHH plans to purchase 3,000 Tembo e-LV conversion kits through to December 2026.
- GHH will be responsible for acquiring original vehicles from Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM), converting the vehicles to ruggedized e-LVs using the Tembo conversion kits, selling the Tembo-powered e-LVs to end-customers, and providing ongoing servicing and maintenance.
- Price Action: VVPR shares traded higher by 2.86% at $5.39 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.