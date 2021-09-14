fbpx

Why Are Communications Systems' Shares Trading Higher Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 14, 2021 5:51 am
  • Communications Systems Inc's (NASDAQ:JCS) board declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 30.
  • The net proceeds of the sale of CSI's Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses and CSI's existing cash on hand will help to fund the special dividend worth $34 million.
  • Communications Systems held $21.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: JCS shares traded higher by 39.1% at $9.39 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

