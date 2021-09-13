Veoneer Shares Pop As Qualcomm Beats Magna's Takeover Offer: Bloomberg
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) has made a bid to acquire automotive technology company Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) for over $4 billion, beating Magna International Inc's (NYSE:MGA), Bloomberg reports. Magna offered $31.25-a-share for Veoneer in July.
- The chipmaker confidentially formalized its offer of $37 a share as it strived to expand beyond smartphones.
- Qualcomm is interested in Veoneer's Arriver software unit, which helps cars perceive and make driving decisions and would likely later divest the non-Arriver assets to private equity firms or other automotive companies.
- Magna's market capitalization of about $24 billion, which includes about $3.4 billion in cash, falls way short of Qualcomm's market value of $162 billion and almost $13 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Price Action: VNE shares traded higher by 2.76% at $35.77 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.