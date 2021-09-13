fbpx

QQQ
-2.05
378.64
-0.54%
BTC/USD
-1349.00
44676.24
-2.93%
DIA
+ 1.05
345.65
+ 0.3%
SPY
-1.07
446.51
-0.24%
TLT
+ 0.98
147.42
+ 0.66%
GLD
+ 0.51
166.67
+ 0.31%

Veoneer Shares Pop As Qualcomm Beats Magna's Takeover Offer: Bloomberg

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 13, 2021 2:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Veoneer Shares Pop As Qualcomm Beats Magna's Takeover Offer: Bloomberg
  • Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) has made a bid to acquire automotive technology company Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) for over $4 billion, beating Magna International Inc's (NYSE:MGA), Bloomberg reports. Magna offered $31.25-a-share for Veoneer in July.
  • The chipmaker confidentially formalized its offer of $37 a share as it strived to expand beyond smartphones.
  • Qualcomm is interested in Veoneer's Arriver software unit, which helps cars perceive and make driving decisions and would likely later divest the non-Arriver assets to private equity firms or other automotive companies.
  • Magna's market capitalization of about $24 billion, which includes about $3.4 billion in cash, falls way short of Qualcomm's market value of $162 billion and almost $13 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Price Action: VNE shares traded higher by 2.76% at $35.77 on the last check Monday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas M&A News Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

5 Long-Term SPACs For Investors To Consider

5 Long-Term SPACs For Investors To Consider

Chris Katje is a co-host of Benzinga's YouTube show, "SPACs Attack," with Mitch Hoch.  read more

19 Companies Google Could Buy With Its $102 Billion In Cash

Steven Cohen's 6 Best Performing Stocks That Still Have Big Upside

KeyBanc Names CES Auto Winners