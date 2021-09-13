fbpx

Here's Why Goldman Sachs Sees 44% Upside In Dell

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 13, 2021 12:52 pm
Here's Why Goldman Sachs Sees 44% Upside In Dell
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall added Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) to the firm's Americas Conviction List and reiterated a Buy with a $137 price target, implying a 43.8% upside. 
  • The analyst believes "strong" cash flow generation and a "clear road map" for a debt paydown continue to argue for a multiple on standalone Dell closer to comps. 
  • Hall expects Dell to detail post-spin cash return plans at its upcoming investor day on September 23 and sees the company as one of the best return opportunities in his coverage with "multiple near-term catalysts."
  • Price Action: DELL shares traded higher by 3.91% at $98.96 in the market session on the last check Monday.

