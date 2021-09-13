Spirit Aerosystems, Iridium, Trimble, Unity, Jaws Spitfire And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Friday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday further lowered her exposure in Boeing Co’s (NYSE:BA) key supplier Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR).

The popular money manager has been sharply lowering exposure in Boeing and its supplier since last week after European budget airline Ryanair Holdings Plc’s (NASDAQ:RYAAY) move to end talks with the planemaker for a potential 737 MAX 10 jet order, worth billions of dollars.

Ark Invest sold a total of 31,086 shares — estimated to be worth about $1.19 million — in Spirit Aerosystems on Friday.

The New York-based investment firm sold shares in Spirit Aerosystems via the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX). No other ETF owns shares in the aero parts supplier.

ARKX owned a total of 309,052 shares, worth $12 million, as of Friday’s trades.

Since last week, ARKX has reduced its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 54,849 shares in three separate trades.

See Also: Amazon, Pfizer, Roku, Boeing And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Tuesday

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Friday: