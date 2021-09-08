fbpx

Spectrum Brands To Sell Hardware & Home Improvement Segment For $4.3B

Shivani Kumaresan
September 8, 2021 4:32 pm
Spectrum Brands To Sell Hardware & Home Improvement Segment For $4.3B
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has agreed to sell its Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) segment to ASSA ABLOY (OTC:ASAZY), a Swedish conglomerate, for $4.3 billion in cash.
  • HHI division provides security, plumbing, and builders' hardware products to the North American residential segment. Lake Forest, California-based HHI has about 7,500 employees worldwide.
  • HHI clocked $1.3 billion in net sales for the fiscal year ending September 2020 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 19%.
  • Spectrum Brands expects to receive $3.5 billion in net proceeds and plans to use it to repay debt and reduce its gross leverage ratio to 2.5x times in the near term. 
  • Spectrum Brands expects to maintain its quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share, which will be subject to continued review from time to time.
  • The deal is expected to be closed in Q4 2021.
  • Following this sale, Spectrum Brands will consist of three focused business units: Global Pet Care, Home & Garden, and Home and Personal Care.
  • Price Action: SPB shares closed higher by 17.79% at $93.08 on Wednesday.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas M&A News Movers Trading Ideas