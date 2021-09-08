Tesla Stock Speeds Straight Through Resistance: Could All-Time Highs Be In Sight?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was trading over 1% higher in Wednesday's premarket after driving up through a key resistance level at the $145-mark Benzinga called out Sept. 2.

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures BV and Harmony Energy announced Tesla’s megapack lithium-ion batteries will be used to power the United Kingdom’s largest 99-megawatt energy storage project called Clay Tye. Tesla’s megapacks are already being used in two other battery storage facilities in England.

The r/WallStreetBets community has been eyeing Tesla and the stock was trending again on Wednesday. On Sept. 5, Cathie Wood reiterated how Tesla’s stock could reach a whopping $3,000 per share if the company executes well.

Tesla has a lot of work to do before potentially tripling in value, but the stock does look like it's headed higher.

The Tesla Chart: Tesla broke up from a symmetrical triangle on Aug. 30 and then spent the following four trading days consolidating the move. On Tuesday the stock shot up over 2% and busted through an upper resistance level. The measured move from the break of the triangle is about 30%, which could put Tesla’s stock up to $926 at some point in the future.

Tesla’s relative strength index (RSI) reached about 68% on Wednesday, indicating the stock will need consolidation on the daily chart to cool down. When a stock’s RSI is at or above 70% it's in overbought territory, which is a sell signal for technical traders. When Tesla’s RSI reached 68% on Aug. 5, the stock declined 10% over the following 10 trading days.

Tesla is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators for the short term. The stock is also trading about the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment is bullish for the longer term.