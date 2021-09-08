ADMA Biologics' Aseptic Fill-Finish Machine Scores FDA Approval
- The FDA has approved ADMA Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ:ADMA) in-house aseptic fill-finish machine, the VanRx SA25.
- With the VanRx operational, the Company expects a meaningful improvement in gross margins, enhanced patient supply consistency, accelerated inventory production cycle times, and increased control and visibility of commercial product lot releases.
- The approval of the VanRx will also provide ADMA with the opportunity to onboard new fill-finish contract manufacturing opportunities with third parties.
- The VanRx fill-finish machine utilizes a closed isolator design that removes human interventions and provides safe drug products for patients.
- Price Action: ADMA shares are up 10.2% at $1.40 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
