Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, IronNet And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 8, 2021 6:08 am
Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are among the most-discussed stocks.

What Happened: Clover Health is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 1,057 mentions, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) with 610 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Videogame retailer GameStop and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 239 and 163 mentions, respectively.

Apart from Rocket Lab USA and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), lithium-ion battery maker Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and cybersecurity company IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT).

See Also: Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Why It Matters: Clover Health, which has 15.2% of its total float held short, is seeing high interest on the WSB forum after its shares gained more than 22% in Tuesday’s regular trading session. The company is seen as a potential short squeeze candidate.

GameStop’s shares closed almost 1.9% lower, while Rocket Lab’s shares closed higher for the fourth straight day on Tuesday. Both the companies will report their second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday.

Shares of IronNet, which merged with special purpose acquisition company LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. last month, closed almost 17.6% higher on Tuesday. A recent Reddit post mentioned the company as a potential candidate for a “gamma squeeze.”

Price Action: Clover Health shares closed 22.2% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $10.80 and further rose almost 1.5% in the after-hours session to $10.96.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.4% lower in the regular trading session at $451.46 and further declined less than 0.1% to $451.10.

GameStop’s shares closed almost 1.9% lower in the regular trading session at $199.00, but rose 0.2% in the after-hours session to $199.39.

Read Next: Market Bull Cites Bitcoin Recovery Above $50K As Proof S&P 500 Could See Major Gains In September, Sees Opportunities In These Stocks

