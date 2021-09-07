Cathie Wood's Ark Completely Exits All Alibaba Positions, Continues Piling Up Stake In This Chinese Rival

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest on Friday shed all of its exposure in Chinese e-commerce biggie Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) while continuing to snap up shares in rival JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

The investment firm held less than 100 shares in the U.S.-listed company ahead of Friday’s trades and deployed Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) to sell Alibaba shares on Friday.

The New York-based firm bought 59,000 shares — estimated to be worth about $4.7 million— in JD.com via ARKF on the same day. JD shares closed 0.48% lower at $79.86 on Friday.

ARKF held 1.29 million shares — worth $103.79 million — in JD as of Friday’s trades.

These are some other key Ark trades from Friday:

Sold 68,017 shares — estimated to be worth $18.35 million — in Square Inc (NYSE:SQ). Shares of the Jack Dorsey-led company closed 1.45% higher at $269.74 on Friday.

(NYSE:SQ). Shares of the Jack Dorsey-led company closed 1.45% higher at $269.74 on Friday. Sold 18,810 shares — estimated to be worth about $1.78 million — in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) on the day shares of the company closed 0.53% higher at $94.86.

(NASDAQ:TRMB) on the day shares of the company closed 0.53% higher at $94.86. Bought 84,604 shares— estimated to be worth about $3.96 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) on the day shares closed marginally higher at $46.84.

