Cathie Wood's Ark Completely Exits All Alibaba Positions, Continues Piling Up Stake In This Chinese Rival
Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest on Friday shed all of its exposure in Chinese e-commerce biggie Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) while continuing to snap up shares in rival JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).
The investment firm held less than 100 shares in the U.S.-listed company ahead of Friday’s trades and deployed Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) to sell Alibaba shares on Friday.
The New York-based firm bought 59,000 shares — estimated to be worth about $4.7 million— in JD.com via ARKF on the same day. JD shares closed 0.48% lower at $79.86 on Friday.
ARKF held 1.29 million shares — worth $103.79 million — in JD as of Friday’s trades.
See Also: Cathie Wood Continues Alibaba Selling With Just 40 Shares Left In Portfolio, Loads Up Heavily On These Chinese Rivals
These are some other key Ark trades from Friday:
- Sold 68,017 shares — estimated to be worth $18.35 million — in Square Inc (NYSE:SQ). Shares of the Jack Dorsey-led company closed 1.45% higher at $269.74 on Friday.
- Sold 18,810 shares — estimated to be worth about $1.78 million — in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) on the day shares of the company closed 0.53% higher at $94.86.
- Bought 84,604 shares— estimated to be worth about $3.96 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) on the day shares closed marginally higher at $46.84.
Photo: Courtesy of Alibaba
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.