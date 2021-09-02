Apple Stock Breaks Key Level And Sees New Highs: What's Next?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading higher Thursday as the market continues to push higher.

The stock continues to make new all-time highs as retail traders are entering the stock. Apple's highest close before Thursday was $153.12, but the stock has exceeded this price making new highs.

Apple is up 0.4% at $153.15 at publication time.

Apple Daily Chart Analysis

The stock was able to break out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern and retested the resistance area as support before pushing higher.

The $140 price level is an area where the stock has struggled to cross above in the past. Now after the stock was able to break out, this area could hold as support.

The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is seeing bullish sentiment.

Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support in the future.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving sideways above the middle line. The stock has an RSI now of 66 showing there has been more buying pressure than selling pressure in the stock.

What’s Next For Apple?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to push higher and make new highs. The stock likely will cool off eventually and form a new area of resistance that bulls are going to want to break above further in the future.

Bears are looking for the stock to fall below the $140 level and begin to hold below the level. Bears would then like to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline for a possible change in trend.