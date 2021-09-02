fbpx

Data Storage Shares Shoot Up On Partnership With Precisely

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 2, 2021 3:36 pm
  • Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:DTSTforged a managed services model partnership with data integrity software provider, Precisely, to bring innovative security software solutions to the Data Storage cloud.
  • Having worked with Precisely for many years within the traditional International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) mainframe environment, Data Storage will now offer Precisely data integrity solutions to the companies migrating to the cloud that need to protect the information, data privacy, and compliance adherence, Data Storage President Hal Schwartz said.
  • Price Action: DTST shares traded higher by 26.50% at $4.96 on the last check Thursday.

